2019 Toyota C-HR

$27,998 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 3 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8689466

8689466 Stock #: P0042

P0042 VIN: NMTKHMBX1KR072133

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0042

Mileage 78,397 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Apple CarPlay Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Exterior Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear spoiler: Wing 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display LED Lights Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 53 L Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm Overall Length: 4,350 mm Wheelbase: 2,640 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm Front Head Room: 968 mm TOUCHSCREEN Curb weight: 1,497 kg Rear Leg Room: 805 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,565 mm Lane Keep Assist Gross vehicle weight: 1,964 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Mobile Phone App Mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS) Entune Audio Overall Width: 1,797 mm Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Max cargo capacity : 1,031 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,245 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.