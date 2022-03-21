$27,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Toyota C-HR
2019 Toyota C-HR
FWD - Apple CarPlay - Entune Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
78,397KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8689466
- Stock #: P0042
- VIN: NMTKHMBX1KR072133
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0042
- Mileage 78,397 KM
Vehicle Description
With its distinctive look and sculpted, athletic styling, the Toyota C-HR stands out wherever you take it. This 2019 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 78,397 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our C-HR's trim level is FWD. With all of the modern essentials, this C-HR has everything you need such as a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Entune 3.0 audio, Scout GPS Link, USB input and LED lights. Additional features include dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, pedestrian detection and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Led Lights, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear spoiler: Wing
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm
Overall Length: 4,350 mm
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm
Front Head Room: 968 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Curb weight: 1,497 kg
Rear Leg Room: 805 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,565 mm
Lane Keep Assist
Gross vehicle weight: 1,964 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Entune Audio
Overall Width: 1,797 mm
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Max cargo capacity : 1,031 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,245 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8