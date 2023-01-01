$31,998+ tax & licensing
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius
AWD-e - Heated Seats
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
88,902KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10399065
- Stock #: P0296
- VIN: JTDL9RFU8K3009371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Considered the template for all other hybrid vehicles, this Toyota Prius once again raises the bar for fuel efficiency, technological advances, and comfort. This 2019 Toyota Prius is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Prius started its leadership in hybrid technology, and once again it redefines the segment with the new 2019 Toyota Prius. From the way it looks to the way it drives, the Toyota Prius surprises at every turn. Its sleek exterior is striking from every angle, but those lines aren't just for show. The aerodynamic shape of the Prius helps reduce wind resistance for greater performance and fuel efficiency. With a premium and spacious interior packed with intuitive technology, the Prius is more fun to drive than ever. This hatchback has 88,902 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Prius's trim level is AWD-e. Designed for life in North America, this all-wheel drive Toyota Prius comes with some incredible features such as lane keep assist and lane departure warning, heated front seats, a 60-40 split folding rear seat, a pre-collision safety system, a SofTex leatherette steering wheel, automatic highbeam assist and LED lights. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, a handy rear view camera, Toyota's smart key system with push button start, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors and a 6 inch touchscreen display that is paired with bluetooth connectivity, voice recognition and USB inputs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $229.80 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 15
Wheel Width: 6.5
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Piano black door trim
Driver knee airbags
Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
LED Lights
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Rear Head Room: 950 mm
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Overall height: 1,475 mm
Overall Length: 4,575 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 40 L
Manual child safety locks
Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims
Curb weight: 1,456 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 4.5 L/100 km
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Front Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,846 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
