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2019 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade Auto
2019 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
109,753KM
VIN JTDKARFP3K3108306
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0314A
- Mileage 109,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SofTex Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Departure Warning, SiriusXM, Climate Control, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Power Seats
With incredible fuel economy, legendary reliability, and dynamic handling, this Toyota Prius Prime sets the standard for green transportation. This 2019 Toyota Prius Prime is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Prius started its leadership in hybrid technology, and once again it redefines the segment with the amazing Toyota Prius Prime. From the way it looks to the way it drives, this Prius Prime surprises at every turn. Its sleek exterior is striking from every angle, but those lines aren't just for show. The aerodynamic shape of the Prius helps reduce wind resistance for greater performance and fuel efficiency. With a premium and spacious interior packed with intuitive technology, the Prius is more fun to drive than ever.
This sedan has 109,753 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Prius Prime's trim level is Upgrade Auto. Stepping up to this enhanced Prius Prime is a great decision as it comes very well equipped with a larger 11.6 inch touchscreen with built-in navigation, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, SofTex power heated seats, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and lane departure warning. Additional features include automatic highbeam assist, Toyota's smart key system with push button start, a handy rear view camera, power heated side mirrors, Quadrabeam LED lights and USB inputs jacks plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With incredible fuel economy, legendary reliability, and dynamic handling, this Toyota Prius Prime sets the standard for green transportation. This 2019 Toyota Prius Prime is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Prius started its leadership in hybrid technology, and once again it redefines the segment with the amazing Toyota Prius Prime. From the way it looks to the way it drives, this Prius Prime surprises at every turn. Its sleek exterior is striking from every angle, but those lines aren't just for show. The aerodynamic shape of the Prius helps reduce wind resistance for greater performance and fuel efficiency. With a premium and spacious interior packed with intuitive technology, the Prius is more fun to drive than ever.
This sedan has 109,753 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Prius Prime's trim level is Upgrade Auto. Stepping up to this enhanced Prius Prime is a great decision as it comes very well equipped with a larger 11.6 inch touchscreen with built-in navigation, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, SofTex power heated seats, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and lane departure warning. Additional features include automatic highbeam assist, Toyota's smart key system with push button start, a handy rear view camera, power heated side mirrors, Quadrabeam LED lights and USB inputs jacks plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated SofTex Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Clearcoat Paint
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Tires: P195/65R15 All Season
Wheels: 15" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks -inc: full wheel covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single Exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: aluminum alloy block, Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, tier 2 bin 3 emissions rating, Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), atkinson cycle, EV mode, ECO mode, power mode and s...
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/5.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 8.8 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2019 Toyota Prius