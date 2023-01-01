$36,998+ tax & licensing
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
104,480KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10217196
- Stock #: P0271
- VIN: 2T3RWRFV3KW013983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Radical design, refined driveability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This SUV has 104,480 kms. It's super white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid XLE is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyotas Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights, fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Monitoring.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
LED Lights
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Head Room: 957 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 5.8 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,595 mm
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Overall height: 1,701 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,379 mm
Curb weight: 1,703 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,212 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
5 USB ports
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Entune 3.0
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Gross Vehicle Weight : 2,231 kg
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8