$51,989 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 0 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 8751071

8751071 Stock #: P0052

P0052 VIN: 2T3RWRFV7KW040992

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,044 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/body-colour surround Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Warning Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Apple CarPlay Interior Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Leather/aluminum shift knob trim LED Lights Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 960 mm Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Head Room: 957 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 5.8 L/100 km Overall Length: 4,595 mm Overall Width: 1,855 mm Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Rear Head Room: 957 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm Overall height: 1,701 mm Front Hip Room: 1,379 mm Curb weight: 1,703 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,212 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Lane Keep Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition with push button start LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 5 USB ports Mobile Phone App Mirroring Entune 3.0 Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 Gross Vehicle Weight : 2,231 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

