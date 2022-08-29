$31,999+ tax & licensing
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $228 B/W
78,714KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9228313
- Stock #: U0631
- VIN: 2T3B1RFVXKW029467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0631
- Mileage 78,714 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $32959 - Our Price is just $31999!
The all-new 2019 RAV4 is here to help you realize your full potential in every moment. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This SUV has 78,714 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. This RAV4 LE comes with some impressive features such as sport, ECO & normal driving modes, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear view camera. Additional features includes LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Forward Collision Warning, Rear View Camera.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $227.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Lane Keep Assist
