$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Yaris
LE Hatchback - Heated Seats - $155 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
50,858KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8489360
- Stock #: U0558
- VIN: VNKKTUD36KA101463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,858 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22144 - Our Price is just $21499!
A quality built, amazingly designed small car that is able to dominate any urban commute. This 2019 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Just because you want great fuel economy doesn't mean your ride has to be boring. This 2019 Toyota Yaris is a breath of fresh air in the subcompact segment thanks to its sharp lines and modern design. Comfortable and responsive when needed, there isn't much that's missing from the perfectly packaged Toyota Yaris. When your weekends are as free as your spirit, the 2019 Yaris is your go-to ride. This hatchback has 50,858 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Yaris's trim level is LE Hatchback. Stepping up to this sporty Yaris hatchback LE is a great choice as it comes loaded with all of the modern features you'd expect such as heated front seats, a 6.1 inch color touchscreen display featuring wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, a 4 speaker audio system and a USB input! Additional features include cruise control, a 60/40 split rear seat, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, keyless entry with power windows and door locks, Toyota's Safety Sense system that includes a low speed pre-collision system, lane departure warning and 9 air bags plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
