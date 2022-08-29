2019 Volkswagen Atlas

$33,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 8 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9040684

9040684 Stock #: P0135

P0135 VIN: 1V2LR2CA2KC521577

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl Effect

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0135

Mileage 118,895 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Exterior Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Trim Chrome Trim Leather/chrome shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control 50-50 Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Metal-look/piano black dash trim Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Metal-look/piano black door trim Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Rear Leg Room: 955 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Remote CD changer in glove box SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm Front Head Room: 1,048 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,544 mm Power child safety locks Overall height: 1,778 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm Curb weight: 2,042 kg Rear Head Room: 1,027 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear Hip Room : 1,474 mm 3rd Row Hip Room : 1,145 mm Max cargo capacity : 2,741 L 3rd Row Head Room : 972 mm Overall Length : 5,036 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 856 mm Wheelbase : 2,979 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,395 mm Overall Width : 1,978 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports LED low/high beam headlights App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking Autonomous Emergency Braking Prisma Alloy Wheels VW Car-Net Internet

