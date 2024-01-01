$17,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen Highline Auto
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen Highline Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,252KM
VIN 3VWY57AU6KM503611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0488
- Mileage 109,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Power Sunroof, KESSY- Keyless Access, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto!
The 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family wagon that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Now in its seventh generation, this Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is close to being the prime example of automotive perfection. This versatile and practical urban utility vehicle is arguably the smartest choice for a new economical family wagon with terrific ride quality, excellent interior versatility, and the styling of a historic German automotive icon. The SportWagen offers the versatility and comfort of a modern wagon without sacrificing power or on road handling, remaining as agile as ever.This wagon has 109,252 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is Highline Auto. Upgrading to this Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Highline brings in a host of upgraded standard features such as body colored side mirrors with power heating and turn signals, dual front and rear power sunroofs, front fog lamps, cornering lights, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, a 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, App-Connect smart phone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front comfort seats, a multi-functional leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry and push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Panoramic Power Sunroof, Kessy- Keyless Access, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Halogen Headlights
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Front Head Room: 980 mm
Remote CD changer in glove box
Overall Length: 4,562 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,930 kg
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Curb weight: 1,415 kg
Wheelbase: 2,629 mm
Overall height: 1,481 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,883 L
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
KESSY- Keyless Access
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Volkswagen Golf