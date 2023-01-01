$30,499+ tax & licensing
$30,499
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI - $218 B/W - Low Mileage
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
39,318KM
Used
- Stock #: PB0006A
- VIN: 3VW6T7BU5KM194838
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,318 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $31414 - Our Price is just $30499!
This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta and its crisp detailed exterior lines will remain ageless. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This low mileage sedan has just 39,318 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is GLI. This Volkswagen Jetta GLI ups the performance capabilities to deliver a thrilling ride. Features include a powerful 228 horsepower engine, sport tuned suspension, an electro-mechanical limited slip differential, a power sunroof with sunshade, LED brake lights, a Beats premium audio system with a 10.25 inch display and 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, App-Connect smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite navigation with proximity sensor, heated and ventilated front sport seats with power adjustment, remote power cargo access, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, cruise control, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, leather seat trim, blind spot detection sensors, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Tuned, Satellite Navigation, Rail To Rail Power Sunroof, Beats Audio Premium Sound, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Wipers.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $217.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Vented Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Heated wipers
PERFORMANCE TUNED
Satellite Navigation
Rail to Rail Power Sunroof
Beats Audio Premium Sound
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3