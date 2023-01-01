$26,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI 35th Edition DSG - Certified
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI 35th Edition DSG - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
82,645KM
Used
VIN 3VW6T7BUXKM165691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black / Yellow
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0027
- Mileage 82,645 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, 18 inch Black Alloy Wheels, Red Exterior Accents, Black Spoiler, 35th Edition Illuminated Sill Plates, 35th Edition Badge!
This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a mild mannered, competent, comfortable family sedan that aims to please. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 82,645 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Jetta's trim level is GLI 35th Edition DSG. Description: This Volkswagen Jetta GLI 35th Edition treats you with excellent performance capabilities and an opulent high tech interior. Features include a powerful upgraded motor, sport tuned suspension, an electro-mechanical limited slip differential, unique 35th edition aluminum wheels, a unique 35th edition exterior styling cues, a power sunroof with sunshade, LED brake lights, a Beats premium audio system with a 10.25 inch display and 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, App-Connect smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite navigation with proximity sensor, heated and ventilated front sport seats with power adjustment, remote power cargo access, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, cruise control, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, leather seat trim, blind spot detection sensors, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 18 Inch Black Alloy Wheels, Red Exterior Accents, Black Spoiler, 35th Edition Illuminated Sill Plates, 35th Edition Badge, 35th Edition Seat Emblems, Satellite Navigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $193.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park
Black spoiler
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Front Head Room: 979 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 945 mm
Overall height: 1,458 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Wheelbase: 2,685 mm
Black aluminum rims
Max cargo capacity: 399 L
Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: BeatsAudio
Rear Leg Room: 949 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
Rail 2 Rail express open/close glass sunroof
Satellite Navigation
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Overall Length: 4,702 mm
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rail to Rail Power Sunroof
Beats Audio Premium Sound
18 inch Black Alloy Wheels
Red Exterior Accents
35th Edition Illuminated Sill Plates
35th Edition Badge
35th Edition Seat Emblems
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Volkswagen Jetta