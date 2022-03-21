$40,578+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,578
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$40,578
+ taxes & licensing
58,375KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8751068
- Stock #: P0053
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX4KM111068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0053
- Mileage 58,375 KM
Vehicle Description
The VW Tiguan aces real-world utility with its excellent outward vision, comfortable interior, and supreme on road capabilities. This 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUV's, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 58,375 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. This top shelf Highline Tiguan comes with all the best features like dual power sunroofs, a ton of chrome, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a power tailgate, front fog lamps, cornering lights, fully automatic LED headlights, a Fender premium audio system with 8 speakers and a sub-woofer, dual front LCD monitors, App-Connect smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity, front sport comfort seats with power adjustment, a heated leather and piano black surfaced steering wheel, proximity keyless entry and push button start, remote proximity cargo release, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, remote engine start, Nappa leather seat trim, park distance control front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection sensor, front collision prevention assist with autonomous braking, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 18 Inch Nizza Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Power Sunroofs, Park Distance Control, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, Fender Premium Audio System, Remote Start, Nappa Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $273.28 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Park Distance Control
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Self-leveling headlights
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,659 mm
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Curb weight: 1,750 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Overall Length: 4,701 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Gross vehicle weight: 2,310 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
3 USB ports
LED low/high beam headlights
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
Fender Premium Audio System
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) front and rear reverse sensing system
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
18 inch Nizza Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Power Sunroofs
Nappa Leather Seats
Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8