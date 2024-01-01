$29,998+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2020 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,393KM
VIN WBA5R7C01LFH40187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection!
With near-perfect weight balance and refined road manners, its easy to see why the BMW 3 Series has been a true sports car for over 40 years. This 2020 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With modern technology, a smooth riding suspension, and confidence inspiring driving dynamics that you expect from a BMW, it's easy to see why this stunning 3 Series ranks as one of the best sports cars you can buy. This 3 Series gives the competition a run for its money both on and off the track, with impressive technology and a refined cabin that makes the 3 Series more engaging and safe to drive.This sedan has 104,393 kms. It's glacier silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 330i xDrive. This 330i is everything you want from a 3 Series with aluminum wheels, navigation, heated power side mirrors with power folding, black grille with chrome surround, LED lighting with auto leveling and directionally adaptive automatic headlights, and perimeter/approach lights giving you that classic 3 Series look while navigation, smart device integration, voice activation, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, low speed forward collision mitigation, front collision warning, and lane departure warning give you the tech of the modern age. You also get a sunroof, heated leatherette sport seats, driver memory settings, heated leather sport steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and dual zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Led Lights.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Apple CarPlay
Intelligent Emergency Call
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Piano black dash trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
LED Lights
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,717 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Leg Room: 893 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,066 mm
Front Head Room: 984 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Wheelbase: 2,851 mm
Overall height: 1,448 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,387 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,711 kg
Max cargo capacity: 480 L
SiriusXM
Overall Width: 1,827 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Forward Collision Mitigation : Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Gross vehicle weight: 2,165 kg
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Collision Prevention
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Apple CarPlay Preparation Wireless Mirroring
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2020 BMW 3 Series