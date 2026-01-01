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2020 Buick Enclave
ESSENCE - $202 B/W - Low Mileage
2020 Buick Enclave
ESSENCE - $202 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$27,777
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
21,701KM
VIN 5GAEVAKW0LJ175752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RB0942A
- Mileage 21,701 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $28610 - Our Price is just $27777!
Buick offers a luxurious three-row SUV at a great value with the Enclave. This 2020 Buick Enclave is for sale today.
This 2020 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave.
This low mileage SUV has just 21,701 km. It's SILVER in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Enclave's trim level is ESSENCE. This entry level Buick Enclave was built for luxury. Interior convenience and comfort comes from blind spot monitoring with lane change alert and rear cross traffic alert, rear parking assistance, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, heated power front seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, hands free keyless entry, rear view camera, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, and rear climate controls while an infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and USB and aux jacks keep you connected. This Enclave also has impeccable exterior style, dual exhaust outlet, aluminum wheels, hands free power programmable liftgate heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and LED lighting.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.41 with $2778 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $28610 - Our Price is just $27777!
Buick offers a luxurious three-row SUV at a great value with the Enclave. This 2020 Buick Enclave is for sale today.
This 2020 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave.
This low mileage SUV has just 21,701 km. It's SILVER in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Enclave's trim level is ESSENCE. This entry level Buick Enclave was built for luxury. Interior convenience and comfort comes from blind spot monitoring with lane change alert and rear cross traffic alert, rear parking assistance, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, heated power front seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, hands free keyless entry, rear view camera, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, and rear climate controls while an infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and USB and aux jacks keep you connected. This Enclave also has impeccable exterior style, dual exhaust outlet, aluminum wheels, hands free power programmable liftgate heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and LED lighting.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.41 with $2778 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
Engine oil indicator
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Sensor, cabin humidity
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Glovebox, passenger-side of instrument panel
Head restraint, rear centre seat
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Sill plates, bright
Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power
Interactive Drive Control System includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Air Ionizer
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio, phone and cruise
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Passenger sensing system
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Child seat restraint system, rear facing
Door locks, rear child security lock, manual child lock system (rear door latch)
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Mechanical
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
Brake, parking, electronic
Alternator, 170 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
Electronic Precision Shift
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome insert
Lamps, turn signal indicator
Liftgate, power, hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
mouldings, bodyside, bright, chrome
mouldings, rocker panel, unique accent colour
Roof rails, bright aluminized, integrated
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Headlamps, LED includes LED Buick Evonik signature accents with LED bi-functional projector, side marker and reflex, and LED Park lamp in fascia
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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$27,777
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2020 Buick Enclave