2020 Ford Escape
SEL - Power Liftgate - Park Assist
46,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9008257
- Stock #: NB0888A
- VIN: 1FMCU9H67LUA16705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Unique and classy, this Ford Escape offers everything you're looking for in a mid sized SUV. This 2020 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
All new for 2020, the Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 46,500 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter, plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors , blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H67LUA16705.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Park Assist
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Keep Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360
