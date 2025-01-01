Menu
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Active Park Assist, 4G LTE

This Ford Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2020 Ford Explorer is for sale today.

This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Explorers trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford Explorer Platinum is an excellent choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and classy exterior styling, a massive sunroof and a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated Tri-Diamond leather heated and cooled seats with accent stitching, genuine wood trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, front and rear parking assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, forward collision warning and evasion assist, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus much more.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2020 Ford Explorer

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

12898871

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1FM5K8HC1LGA73740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

