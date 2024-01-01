Menu
Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create this well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan. This 2020 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. 

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is an excellent pick. This low mileage sedan has just 31,235 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. 

 Our Fusions trim level is SE. This impressive Ford Fusion SE offers incredible value with stylish aluminum wheels, FordPass Connect 4G LTE and SYNC 3 communications & entertainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated cloth front seats and Ford Co-Pilot360. Additonal features include a proximity key for push button start, dual zone climate control, remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Sync 3. 
 To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0HD0LR226479. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2020 Ford Fusion

31,235 KM

2020 Ford Fusion

SE - Navigation - Heated Seats

2020 Ford Fusion

SE - Navigation - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

31,235KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0HD0LR226479

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0861
  • Mileage 31,235 KM

Low Mileage, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!

Striking style, smart engineering, and advanced technology come together to create this well-balanced Ford Fusion sedan. This 2020 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is an excellent pick. This low mileage sedan has just 31,235 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Fusion's trim level is SE. This impressive Ford Fusion SE offers incredible value with stylish aluminum wheels, FordPass Connect 4G LTE and SYNC 3 communications & entertainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated cloth front seats and Ford Co-Pilot360. Additonal features include a proximity key for push button start, dual zone climate control, remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Sync 3.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0HD0LR226479.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
SYNC 3
4G LTE

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

2020 Ford Fusion