Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Brake Assist!

With chiseled styling and a engaging driving experience, the 2020 Honda Accord is as unique as you. This 2020 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

The award winning 2020 Honda Accord makes a bold statement thanks to its stylish and sculpted body. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple achievements, the 2020 Honda Accord offers a dynamic ride, with plenty of technology that will easily keep you connected with all friends and family. Whether its a peaceful weekend getaway, hauling kids to soccer or getting into the office early, this luxurious Honda Accord is ready to do it in style. This sedan has 66,648 kms. Its lunar silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Accord Sedans trim level is LX. This sedan comes with HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with Hands Free Link bluetooth, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and steering wheel audio controls. The interior luxury continues with heated front seats and remote keyless entry and starting. You also get aluminum wheels, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, and traffic sign recognition. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hondalink.

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Brake Assist!

With chiseled styling and a engaging driving experience, the 2020 Honda Accord is as unique as you. This 2020 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

The award winning 2020 Honda Accord makes a bold statement thanks to its stylish and sculpted body. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple achievements, the 2020 Honda Accord offers a dynamic ride, with plenty of technology that will easily keep you connected with all friends and family. Whether it's a peaceful weekend getaway, hauling kids to soccer or getting into the office early, this luxurious Honda Accord is ready to do it in style. This sedan has 66,648 kms. It's lunar silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Accord Sedan's trim level is LX. This sedan comes with HondaLink touchscreen display infotainment complete with Hands Free Link bluetooth, rear view camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and steering wheel audio controls. The interior luxury continues with heated front seats and remote keyless entry and starting. You also get aluminum wheels, full LED lighting with automatic on/off, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, brake assistance, lane keep assistance, and traffic sign recognition. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hondalink.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist

Trim

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay

Comfort

Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Automatic Highbeams
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 948 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 1,930 kg
Overall Width: 1,862 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Hands Free Link
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Wheelbase: 2,830 mm
Overall Length: 4,882 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,436 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Curb weight: 1,433 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Honda Accord