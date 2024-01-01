$31,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring CVT
2020 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring CVT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,403KM
VIN SHHFK7H92LU304032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,403 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio!
The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback is a sporty ride with impressive capability. This 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Honda Civic has impressed generations of buyer for decades, making it one of the best selling vehicles in it's class. With a premium driving experience, a roomy and comfortable cabin that is crafted using high quality materials, excellent visibility and a sophisticated ride, its no wonder the 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback is so popular and continues its long lasting legacy.This low mileage hatchback has just 38,403 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport Touring CVT. This Sport Touring Civic Hatch is the top of luxury with navigation, leather trimmed seats, wireless charging, premium audio, SiriusXM, HD Radio, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, rain sensing wipers, and auto dimming rearview mirror. Other premium features include a power moonroof, leather steering wheel, proximity key, aluminum trimmed sport pedals, fog lights, and blind spot display. Other standard features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $223.69 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Tires: Profile: 40
Clock: In-radio display
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Rear Head Room: 949 mm
Rear Leg Room: 916 mm
Curb weight: 1,370 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg
Overall Length: 4,519 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm
HondaLink
Front Head Room: 954 mm
Overall height: 1,429 mm
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,308 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2020 Honda Civic