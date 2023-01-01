$22,999+ tax & licensing
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2020 Hyundai Accent
2020 Hyundai Accent
Preferred - Heated Seats - $165 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
81,893KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9628609
- Stock #: U0680
- VIN: 3KPC25A62LE116934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23689 - Our Price is just $22999!
This Hyundai Accent is a handsome car that will endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. This 2020 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
To create the 2020 Hyundai Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This hatchback has 81,893 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Accent's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Accent brings everything you expect in a modern sedan. It comes with the standard features like 7-inch color touchscreen with an AM/FM radio, a USB port, and an audio aux jack, power door locks, and a rearview camera. Features added to this Preferred trim include aluminum wheels, chrome grille, heated power side mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, heated front seats, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Chrome Grille.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $164.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
TOUCHSCREEN
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3