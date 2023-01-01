2020 Hyundai Accent

$22,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 8 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9628609

9628609 Stock #: U0680

U0680 VIN: 3KPC25A62LE116934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,893 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Interior Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.