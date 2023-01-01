$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2020 Hyundai Elantra
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
38,882KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10173570
- Stock #: L242
- VIN: KMHD84LF9LU103976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # L242
- Mileage 38,882 KM
Vehicle Description
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This low mileage coupe has just 38,882 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT. As if it could get better, this Preferred Elantra has been upgraded with the Sun and Safety Package that adds sunroof, hands free proximity key entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet tech of the Preferred trim like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, a 7 inch touchscreen and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed front grille, heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Grille
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3