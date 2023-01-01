Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

38,882 KM

Details

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

38,882KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10173570
  Stock #: L242
  VIN: KMHD84LF9LU103976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # L242
  • Mileage 38,882 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist!

Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This low mileage coupe has just 38,882 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT. As if it could get better, this Preferred Elantra has been upgraded with the Sun and Safety Package that adds sunroof, hands free proximity key entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet tech of the Preferred trim like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, a 7 inch touchscreen and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed front grille, heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Chrome Grille

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

