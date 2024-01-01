$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Essential - Heated Seats
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Essential - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN KMHD74LF2LU916112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Heated Side Mirrors!
This 2020 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement that's hard to find in a compact. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is Essential. Who said affordable has to be boring? This engaging and reliable Elantra Essential comes with everything you need like heated front seats, rearview camera, 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers, heated power side mirrors, and premium cloth seats to keep you entertained and comfortable no matter where the road takes you. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Heated Side Mirrors, Power Side Mirrors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Power Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2020 Hyundai Elantra