Low Mileage!

Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This low mileage sedan has just 32,367 kms. Its denim in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantras trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT. As if it could get better, this Preferred Elantra has been upgraded with the Sun and Safety Package that adds sunroof, hands free proximity key entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet tech of the Preferred trim like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, a 7 inch touchscreen and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed front grille, heated power side mirrors with turn signals.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

VIN KMHD84LF3LU101396

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888

2020 Hyundai Elantra