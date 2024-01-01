$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,367KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD84LF3LU101396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Denim
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,367 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This low mileage sedan has just 32,367 kms. It's denim in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT. As if it could get better, this Preferred Elantra has been upgraded with the Sun and Safety Package that adds sunroof, hands free proximity key entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet tech of the Preferred trim like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, a 7 inch touchscreen and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed front grille, heated power side mirrors with turn signals.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This low mileage sedan has just 32,367 kms. It's denim in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT. As if it could get better, this Preferred Elantra has been upgraded with the Sun and Safety Package that adds sunroof, hands free proximity key entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet tech of the Preferred trim like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, a 7 inch touchscreen and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed front grille, heated power side mirrors with turn signals.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van WT 55,391 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Comfortline 52,595 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT - $186 B/W 81,987 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2020 Hyundai Elantra