Leather Seats, Chrome Exterior Accents, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key

This 2020 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement thats hard to find in a compact. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 72,116 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantras trim level is Luxury. True to its name, this Elantra Luxury offers a power sunroof, leather seats, hands free proximity key entry, hands free trunk lid, SiriusXM, and dual zone automatic climate control. As if you need more, you also get driver assistance from lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet infotainment from Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, 7 inch touchscreen, and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, larger aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed exterior accents, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2020 Hyundai Elantra

72,116 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,116KM
VIN KMHD84LF4LU974820

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # QB0180A
  • Mileage 72,116 KM

Leather Seats, Chrome Exterior Accents, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key

This 2020 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement that's hard to find in a compact. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 72,116 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantra's trim level is Luxury. True to its name, this Elantra Luxury offers a power sunroof, leather seats, hands free proximity key entry, hands free trunk lid, SiriusXM, and dual zone automatic climate control. As if you need more, you also get driver assistance from lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet infotainment from Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, 7 inch touchscreen, and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, larger aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed exterior accents, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Hyundai Elantra