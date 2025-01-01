$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
GT N-Line Ultimate - Cooled Seats
2020 Hyundai Elantra
GT N-Line Ultimate - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,175KM
VIN KMHH55LC4LU133344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Exclusive Styling, Leather Seats, Sunroof!
European design and factory tuned performance make this Elantra GT a real performer on the street. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2020 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This low mileage hatchback has just 56,175 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is N-Line Ultimate. This N Line Ultimate Elantra GT adds more than an automatic transmission with premium luxury features like navigation, air cooled front seats, and an Infinity premium audio system. This GT Elantra also comes with a driver assistance suite complete with forward collision mitigation and warning with pedestrian detection, adaptive stop and go cruise, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and driver attention warning. With a sporty drivetrain complete with throaty dual exhaust tips, N Line exclusive bumpers, a panoramic sunroof, N Line exclusive heated leather sport seats, and N Line exclusive heated leather steering wheel it feels as comfortable as it does peppy. Your infotainment system is complete with an 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth. Other features include proximity keyless entry, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and dual zone automatic climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Exclusive Styling, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $167.77 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
BlueLink
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
Tires: Profile: 40
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 997 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,340 mm
Front Head Room: 994 mm
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Overall Width: 1,795 mm
Rear Leg Room: 883 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,406 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,560 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Curb weight: 1,391 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection
Exclusive Styling
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2020 Hyundai Elantra