2020 Hyundai KONA

77,715 KM

Details Description Features

$23,688

+ tax & licensing
$23,688

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential AWD

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential AWD

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$23,688

+ taxes & licensing

77,715KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10089219
  • Stock #: L1162
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA0LU496599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1162
  • Mileage 77,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder * Automatic transmission * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * AWD * Heated seat * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Back up camera * spoiler * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 9.2L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Passenger volume: 2,665L (94.1 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Drive type: all-wheel
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5)
Interior cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,165mm (164.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6)
Payload: 422kg (930lbs)
Curb weight: 1,399kg (3,084lbs)
GVWR: 1,900kg (4,189lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-XXXX

613-688-3600

