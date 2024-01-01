$20,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
Preferred - Heated Seats - $152 B/W
2020 Hyundai KONA
Preferred - Heated Seats - $152 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,229KM
VIN KM8K2CAA3LU397370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,229 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $21629 - Our Price is just $20999!
Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2020 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 64,229 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kona's trim level is Preferred. This Kona Preferred adds a leather heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy push button starts. You will also get heated front seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth streaming audio, a 60/40 split rear seat, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.05 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2020 Hyundai KONA