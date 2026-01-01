Menu
Account
Sign In
* $21,499 Cash * $19,888 Finance The 2020 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Luxury AWD is your ride to premium performance in an all-black silhouette that commands attention. With its AWD drive train seamlessly paired with the automatic transmission, youll appreciate its confident handling both on city streets and off the beaten path. On the exterior, this SUV features stylish alloy wheels and a sophisticated sunroof that complements its modern look. Inside, indulge in the comfort of leather seats and a leather steering wheel, offering an environment of luxury for your drives. Additional convenient features include keyless entry and power seats, all tailored for your comfort and ease of use. Enhance your journey with smart technology integrations such as a backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and satellite radio. Safety and assistance are at the forefront with lane assist and a suite of airbags. Never miss a beat with adaptive cruise control and a heated steering wheel to keep you cozy during Canadas chillier travels. Perfect for families or adventure enthusiasts who value both safety and style, this 2020 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Luxury AWD offers the complete package. Reach out to our dealership now to explore the possibilities this exceptional SUV has to offer. **ADVERTISED PRICE IS FOR FINANCE DEALS ONLY, CASH PRICE MAY BE SUBJECT TO INCREASE. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**

2020 Hyundai KONA

103,312 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13520669

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  1. 13520669
  2. 13520669
  3. 13520669
  4. 13520669
  5. 13520669
  6. 13520669
  7. 13520669
  8. 13520669
  9. 13520669
  10. 13520669
  11. 13520669
  12. 13520669
  13. 13520669
  14. 13520669
  15. 13520669
  16. 13520669
  17. 13520669
  18. 13520669
  19. 13520669
  20. 13520669
  21. 13520669
  22. 13520669
  23. 13520669
Contact Seller

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,312KM
VIN KM8K6CAA8LU571065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 189341
  • Mileage 103,312 KM

Vehicle Description

* $21,499 Cash * $19,888 Finance The 2020 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Luxury AWD is your ride to premium performance in an all-black silhouette that commands attention. With its AWD drive train seamlessly paired with the automatic transmission, you'll appreciate its confident handling both on city streets and off the beaten path. On the exterior, this SUV features stylish alloy wheels and a sophisticated sunroof that complements its modern look. Inside, indulge in the comfort of leather seats and a leather steering wheel, offering an environment of luxury for your drives. Additional convenient features include keyless entry and power seats, all tailored for your comfort and ease of use. Enhance your journey with smart technology integrations such as a backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and satellite radio. Safety and assistance are at the forefront with lane assist and a suite of airbags. Never miss a beat with adaptive cruise control and a heated steering wheel to keep you cozy during Canada's chillier travels. Perfect for families or adventure enthusiasts who value both safety and style, this 2020 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Luxury AWD offers the complete package. Reach out to our dealership now to explore the possibilities this exceptional SUV has to offer. **ADVERTISED PRICE IS FOR FINANCE DEALS ONLY, CASH PRICE MAY BE SUBJECT TO INCREASE. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 9.2L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Passenger volume: 2,665L (94.1 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear tires: 215/55HR17.0
Front tires: 215/55HR17.0
Drive type: all-wheel
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,385mm (54.5)
Exterior length: 4,165mm (164.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Rear headroom: 961mm (37.8)
Front hiproom: 1,355mm (53.3)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) warning
Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6)
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) warning
Payload: 422kg (930lbs)
Curb weight: 1,399kg (3,084lbs)
GVWR: 1,900kg (4,189lbs)
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) active
Front headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 544 L (19 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,296 L (46 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai on Hunt Club

Used 2022 Hyundai Veloster N Manual for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai Veloster N Manual 61,664 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson TREND AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Hyundai Tucson TREND AWD 74,008 KM $27,788 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N-Line AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid N-Line AWD 31,079 KM $33,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-3600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2020 Hyundai KONA