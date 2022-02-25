$28,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats - $207 B/W
46,112KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8289075
- Stock #: L133
- VIN: KM8K6CAA9LU438430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $29869 - Our Price is just $28999!
The KONA is a recent addition to the SUV family made by Hyundai a new breed of SUV has been born to take on your city street. This 2020 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 46,112 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. Earning its name, this Luxury Kona comes with a power sunroof, leather heated seats, adaptive cruise control, driver attention warning, lane keep assist, and forward collision assist. You will also get a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels, LED tail lights, SiriusXM, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.69 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation
