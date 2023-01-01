$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Used
- Listing ID: 9906083
- Stock #: U0730
- VIN: KM8K6CAA5LU438831
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
A different breed of SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2020 Hyundai KONA! This 2020 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. Earning its name, this Luxury Kona comes with a power sunroof, leather heated seats, adaptive cruise control, driver attention warning, lane keep assist, and forward collision assist. You will also get a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels, LED tail lights, SiriusXM, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple Carplay.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Windows
Sunroof
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation
