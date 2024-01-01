$24,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred - Heated Seats - $179 B/W
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred - Heated Seats - $179 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,927KM
VIN 5NMS3CAD9LH283070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shimmering Silv
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Active Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Assist, Lane Keep Assist!
Compare at $25749 - Our Price is just $24999!
Arrive in style and comfort in this striking Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 82,927 kms. It's shimmering silv in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Preferred. This Santa Fe Preferred has all the driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, easy exit seats, parking distance assist, BlueLink remote activation, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, automatic high beams, a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Active Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Bluelink, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
BlueLink
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Active Blind Spot Assist
Forward Collision Assist
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe