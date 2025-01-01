$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Luxury AWD
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Luxury AWD
Location
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-801-0278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,900KM
VIN 5NMS3CAA5LH171517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1010
- Mileage 82,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 9.2L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Tracker system: BlueLink
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Horsepower: 235hp @ 6,000RPM
GVWR: 2,250kg (4,960lbs)
Exterior length: 4,770mm (187.8)
Curb weight: 1,843kg (4,063lbs)
Fuel economy city: 12.0L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,679mm (66.1)
Front hiproom: 1,460mm (57.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Passenger volume: 3,135L (110.7 cu.ft.)
Rear legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Reverse rear
Blind spot: active
Rear collision: mitigation
Wheelbase: 2,765mm (108.9)
Front headroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Appearance: digital/analog
Exterior parking camera rear: Surround View Monitor (SVM) yes
Exterior parking camera front: Surround View Monitor (SVM) yes
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Exterior parking camera left: Surround View Monitor (SVM) yes
Exterior parking camera right: Surround View Monitor (SVM) yes
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
2nd row sun blinds
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,019 L (71 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,016 L (36 cu.ft.)
Blind-Spot View Monitor: Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) left and right
Surround View Monitor: Surround View Monitor yes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler
2024 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD w/o CD 17,620 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Luxury AWD 82,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE 4X4 20 KM $57,635 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dilawri Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Dilawri Chrysler
613-801-0278
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe