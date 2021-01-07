Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

29,134 KM

$28,889

+ tax & licensing
$28,889

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREFERRED 2.4 AWD

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREFERRED 2.4 AWD

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$28,889

+ taxes & licensing

29,134KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6459129
  • Stock #: X1674
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD3LH159036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X1674
  • Mileage 29,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.4L I4CYL DOHC 16 Valves * 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode * 7.0 inch LCD Display * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * AWD * Heated seat * Heated steering wheel * Push button start * Wireless phone connectivity Bluetooth * Smart device integration Android auto/ Apple car play * spoiler * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats * Back up camera * Previous daily rental Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Curb weight: 1,790kg (3,946lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Display: analog
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Remote engine start: smart device only
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front tires: 235/60TR18.0
Rear tires: 235/60TR18.0
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Rear headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Tracker system: BlueLink
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Exterior length: 4,770mm (187.8)
Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km
GVWR: 2,210kg (4,872lbs)
Towing capacity: 740kg (1,631lbs)
Exterior height: 1,679mm (66.1)
Front hiproom: 1,460mm (57.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Passenger volume: 3,135L (110.7 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,019 L (71 cu.ft.)
Rear legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Reverse rear
Blind spot: active
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor yes
Rear collision: mitigation
Wheelbase: 2,765mm (108.9)
Front headroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Interior cargo volume: 1,016 L (36 cu.ft.)

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

