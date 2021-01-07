2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7') Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 2.4 Engine displacement: 2.4 L Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Tailpipe finisher: chrome Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 185hp @ 6,000RPM Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1 Transmission: 8 speed automatic Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Curb weight: 1,790kg (3,946lbs) Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Primary LCD size: 7.0 Display: analog Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Emergency communication system: BlueLink Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Remote engine start: smart device only Proximity key: doors and push button start Front tires: 235/60TR18.0 Rear tires: 235/60TR18.0 Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82) Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3) Rear headroom: 995mm (39.2) Drive type: all-wheel Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3) Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1) Tracker system: BlueLink Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1) Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4) Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation Exterior length: 4,770mm (187.8) Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km GVWR: 2,210kg (4,872lbs) Towing capacity: 740kg (1,631lbs) Exterior height: 1,679mm (66.1) Front hiproom: 1,460mm (57.5) Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3) Passenger volume: 3,135L (110.7 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,019 L (71 cu.ft.) Rear legroom: 1,040mm (40.9) Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Reverse rear Blind spot: active Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor yes Rear collision: mitigation Wheelbase: 2,765mm (108.9) Front headroom: 1,046mm (41.2) Interior cargo volume: 1,016 L (36 cu.ft.)

