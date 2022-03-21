2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$39,998 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 3 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8973292

8973292 Stock #: P0086A

P0086A VIN: 5NMS3CAA8LH277699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,352 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt BlueLink Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Self-leveling headlights Clock: In-radio display Overall Width: 1,890 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 963 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm Wheelbase: 2,765 mm Fuel Capacity: 71 L Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm Front Hip Room: 1,460 mm Overall Length: 4,770 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm Front Head Room: 1,046 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Power child safety locks Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Curb weight: 1,843 kg Overall height: 1,679 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Max cargo capacity: 2,019 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Rear Collision Mitigation Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Reverse Sensing System Hands Free Liftgate Active Driver Assist Exterior Parking Camera Front Surround View Monitor (SVM) Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required) Exterior Parking Camera Left Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Exterior Parking Camera Right Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

