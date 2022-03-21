$39,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Luxury AWD - Cooled Seats
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
44,352KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8973292
- Stock #: P0086A
- VIN: 5NMS3CAA8LH277699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Hyundai has stepped up its game in SUVs with this stunning Santa Fe. This 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 44,352 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.0T Luxury AWD. This Luxury Santa Fe comes with some great technology and comfort like a sunroof, leather seats, cooled front seats, memory settings, heated seats, a hands free power liftgate, a 360 degree monitor, and a 7 inch LCD monitor. You also get driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, easy exit seats, parking distance assist, BlueLink remote activation, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, driver attention assistance, automatic high beams, a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Hands Free Liftgate.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $242.26 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
BlueLink
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Clock: In-radio display
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Wheelbase: 2,765 mm
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,460 mm
Overall Length: 4,770 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Front Head Room: 1,046 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Power child safety locks
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Curb weight: 1,843 kg
Overall height: 1,679 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Max cargo capacity: 2,019 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Rear Collision Mitigation
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Reverse Sensing System
Hands Free Liftgate
Active Driver Assist
Exterior Parking Camera Front Surround View Monitor (SVM)
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)
Exterior Parking Camera Left Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)
Exterior Parking Camera Right Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)
