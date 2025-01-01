$21,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Hyundai Sonata
1.6T SPORT
2020 Hyundai Sonata
1.6T SPORT
Location
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-801-0278
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,411KM
VIN 5NPEJ4J22LH049508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hampton Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1070
- Mileage 84,411 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
POWER MOONROOF
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Passenger volume: 2,956L (104.4 cu.ft.)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 8.6L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Internet access capable: selective service
Rear tires: 245/40WR19.0
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Exterior height: 1,445mm (56.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,382mm (54.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9)
Fuel economy combined: 7.7L/100 km
Tracker system: BlueLink
Rear shoulder room: 1,425mm (56.1)
Front tires: 245/40WR19.0
Rear headroom: 950mm (37.4)
Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Exterior body width: 1,860mm (73.2)
Front headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Front hiproom: 1,386mm (54.6)
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Exterior length: 4,900mm (192.9)
Wheelbase: 2,840mm (111.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 75.6mm x 89.0mm (2.98 x 3.50)
Horsepower: 180hp @ 5,500RPM
Appearance: analog
Rear legroom: 885mm (34.8)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection mitigation
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette
Engine litres: 1.6L
Curb weight: 1,527kg (3,366lbs)
Front legroom: 1,170mm (46.1)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
GVWR: 1,975kg (4,354lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler
2020 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T SPORT 84,411 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
2022 Buick Encore GX AWD 4dr Select 73,412 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 FWD XLE 72,114 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dilawri Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Dilawri Chrysler
613-801-0278
2020 Hyundai Sonata