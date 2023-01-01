2020 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10370583

10370583 Stock #: L269

L269 VIN: KM8J3CA47LU263142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gemstone Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Lane Change Assist Safety Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.