Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Safety Package, Lane Change Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Full of amazing features, this 2020 Tucson is more than a capable and reliable family SUV, it represents the new wave of modern SUVs. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, its the SUV thats always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, its always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 83,104 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tucsons trim level is Preferred. This Preferred trim is a great choice that comes with aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more!

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Details Description

12924518

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

VIN KM8J33A46LU255999

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,104 KM

Vehicle Description

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
