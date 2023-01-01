Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Veloster

54,102 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Veloster

2020 Hyundai Veloster

N 2DR HB MT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Veloster

N 2DR HB MT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,102KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10402680
  • Stock #: L274
  • VIN: KMHT36AH4LU007103

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # L274
  • Mileage 54,102 KM

Vehicle Description

A unique look meets driving fun in this 2020 Hyundai Veloster N. This 2020 Hyundai Veloster N is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Live loud in this Hyundai Veloster N. Cutting-edge exterior and interior design, a strong turbocharged engine, and an array of new technology and connectivity features are what make this sports coupe such an exciting driving experience. This hatchback has 54,102 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Toyota Prius AW...
 88,902 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-9 GT A...
 80,520 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 58,575 KM
$34,406 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory