2020 Hyundai Veloster
N 2DR HB MT
54,102KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10402680
- Stock #: L274
- VIN: KMHT36AH4LU007103
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
Vehicle Description
Live loud in this Hyundai Veloster N. Cutting-edge exterior and interior design, a strong turbocharged engine, and an array of new technology and connectivity features are what make this sports coupe such an exciting driving experience. This hatchback has 54,102 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
