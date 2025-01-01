$37,888+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Overland 4x4
Location
Dilawri Chrysler
370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-801-0278
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,144KM
VIN 1C6HJTFG6LL183081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,144 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Convertible hard top
Glass rear window
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Rear tires: 255/70SR18.0
Front tires: 255/70SR18.0
Departure angle: 25 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Horsepower: 285hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel economy highway: 10.4L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Approach angle: 41 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual driver lumbar support
Configurable
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: push button start only
Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Payload: 517kg (1,140lbs)
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 254mm (10.0)
Exterior body width: 1,875mm (73.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,415mm (55.7)
Rear headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Fuel economy city: 14.3L/100 km
GVWR: 2,631kg (5,800lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,420mm (55.9)
Curb weight: 2,141kg (4,720lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Fuel tank capacity: 81.0L
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 3.6L
Passenger volume: 2,917L (103.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 5,537mm (218.0)
Wheelbase: 3,487mm (137.3)
Towing capacity: 1,814kg (4,000lbs)
Turning radius: 6.8m (22.3')
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Exterior height: 1,857mm (73.1)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
