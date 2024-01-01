$38,513+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit - Leather Seats
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$38,513
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,134KM
VIN 1C4RJFJG1LC230745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0410
- Mileage 68,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats!
According to Edmunds.com, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and can easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 68,134 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit. If you're wanting all of the bells and whistles, then the Grand Cherokee Summit is the SUV for you. Featuring the best of the best, this incredible vehicle comes with an ultra premium harmon kardon audio system, leather seats that are heated and cooled, a power sunroof and Jeeps all new 8.4 inch UConnect 4 multimedia system. This amazing SUV also comes with all of the safety features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, a rear view camera, power liftgate, voice activated dual zone climate control, 4G WiFi, a heated steering wheel, plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFJG1LC230745.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $269.24 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Type of tires: Performance AS
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Electric power steering
Memorized Settings including audio
Wheel Diameter: 20
Headlight cleaners with washer
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Driver adjustable suspension height
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Overall Length: 4,821 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
Overall height: 1,760 mm
Wheelbase: 2,916 mm
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
HD auxilliary engine cooler
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.7 L/100 km
Total Number of Speakers: 19
Overall Width: 1,943 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Automated exterior parking camera
Piano black/aluminum dash trim
Max cargo capacity: 1,934 L
Curb weight: 2,385 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
SiriusXM Guardian
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Automated reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Path Detection
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
CommandView Express Open/Close Glass Sunroof
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harmon/kardon
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee