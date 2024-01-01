$37,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,810KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN1LW172567
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0394A
- Mileage 73,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Dana Axles, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, Streaming Audio
A family SUV with trail rated components, this Wrangler Unlimited is ready for wherever life takes you. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 73,810 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has a lot more goodies over the lower Sport model. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and 4 USB's, 8 speakers, plus ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN1LW172567.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $247.52 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear door type: Conventional
Wheel Diameter: 18
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Manual convertible roof
Manual composite sunroof
Clock: In-radio display
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Overall Length: 4,785 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Capacity: 81 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 2,050 L
Overall Width: 1,875 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Overall height: 1,869 mm
Curb weight: 1,934 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,021 mm
Manual child safety locks
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
7 USB ports
Wheelbase: 3,007 mm
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2020 Jeep Wrangler