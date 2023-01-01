$26,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2020 Kia Forte
2020 Kia Forte
EX - $190 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
25,466KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10370595
- Stock #: U0805
- VIN: 3KPF54AD9LE256783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0805
- Mileage 25,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27294 - Our Price is just $26499!
This 2020 Kia Forte balances classic proportions with upmarket detailing, further complemented with admirable on road capabilities and stunning good looks. This 2020 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This low mileage sedan has just 25,466 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Forte's trim level is EX. Loaded with excellent features, this Forte EX is equipped with wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, and chrome exterior styling. Additional features include lane keep assistance, driver attention alerts, forward collision avoidance assistance, heated front seats and steering wheel, a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, plus steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB inputs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $189.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3