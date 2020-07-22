2020 Kia Sedona

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Reclining 3rd row seat Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4') Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Trunk/hatch auto-latch Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs) Parking sensors: rear Max seating capacity: 8 Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel tank capacity: 80.0L Rear cargo: power liftgate Engine displacement: 3.3 L Engine litres: 3.3 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy highway: 9.9L/100 km Transmission: 8 speed automatic Approach angle: 16 deg Left rear passenger door: power sliding Right rear passenger: power sliding Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km Departure angle: 20 deg Front tires: 235/65TR17.0 Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0 Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 7.0 Display: analog Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward Proximity key: doors and push button start Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30) Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9) Rear hiproom: 1,679mm (66.1) Front headroom: 1,010mm (39.8) Rear headroom: 1,000mm (39.4) Ground clearance (min): 171mm (6.7) Horsepower: 276hp @ 6,000RPM Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Engine horsepower: 276hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM Exterior body width: 1,985mm (78.2) Exterior height: 1,755mm (69.1) Wheelbase: 3,060mm (120.5) Rear legroom: 1,045mm (41.1) 3rd row legroom: 885mm (34.8) 3rd row headroom: 987mm (38.9) Front hiproom: 1,506mm (59.3) 3rd row hiproom: 1,269mm (50.0) Front shoulder room: 1,622mm (63.9) Rear shoulder room: 1,602mm (63.1) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4) Passenger volume: 4,695L (165.8 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 960 L (34 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,022 L (142 cu.ft.) GVWR: 2,760kg (6,085lbs) Exterior length: 5,115mm (201.4) Curb weight: 2,124kg (4,683lbs)

