Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sedona

11,902 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sedona

2020 Kia Sedona

LX PLUS ***BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!!***

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sedona

LX PLUS ***BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!!***

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  1. 5474474
  2. 5474474
  3. 5474474
  4. 5474474
  5. 5474474
  6. 5474474
  7. 5474474
  8. 5474474
  9. 5474474
  10. 5474474
  11. 5474474
  12. 5474474
  13. 5474474
  14. 5474474
  15. 5474474
Contact Seller

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

11,902KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5474474
  • Stock #: X1578
  • VIN: KNDMB5C10L6564231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,902 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!! *** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2020 KIA SEDONA LX PLUS IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This 2020 KIA SEDONA LX PLUS comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors, seats, doors), Heated seats, Alloy rims, Fog lights, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, Climate control, A/C, XM/CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER KIA SEDONA LX PLUS OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Parking sensors: rear
Max seating capacity: 8
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 80.0L
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Engine displacement: 3.3 L
Engine litres: 3.3
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 9.9L/100 km
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Approach angle: 16 deg
Left rear passenger door: power sliding
Right rear passenger: power sliding
Fuel economy city: 12.7L/100 km
Departure angle: 20 deg
Front tires: 235/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Display: analog
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30)
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,679mm (66.1)
Front headroom: 1,010mm (39.8)
Rear headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Ground clearance (min): 171mm (6.7)
Horsepower: 276hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 276hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Exterior body width: 1,985mm (78.2)
Exterior height: 1,755mm (69.1)
Wheelbase: 3,060mm (120.5)
Rear legroom: 1,045mm (41.1)
3rd row legroom: 885mm (34.8)
3rd row headroom: 987mm (38.9)
Front hiproom: 1,506mm (59.3)
3rd row hiproom: 1,269mm (50.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,622mm (63.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,602mm (63.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4)
Passenger volume: 4,695L (165.8 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 960 L (34 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,022 L (142 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,760kg (6,085lbs)
Exterior length: 5,115mm (201.4)
Curb weight: 2,124kg (4,683lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai on Hunt Club

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 47,500 KM
$11,798 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 70,000 KM
$6,898 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 59,600 KM
$16,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-3600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory