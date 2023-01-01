$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Sorento
EX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2020 Kia Sorento
EX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYPHDA55LG645167
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0832
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
With such a high value, this Kia Sorento is certainly worth considering for your next luxury family SUV. This 2020 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2020 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers responsive handling, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sorento's trim level is EX. This EX Sorento adds some amazing features like leather seating, a large sunroof, memory driver seat, UVO smartphone connectivity, blind spot detection, dual zone automatic climate control, and fog lamps. You will also get the standard features from the LX+ trim, such as wireless charging, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, leather accents, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 7 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry, and obstacle detection. Other features include aluminum wheels, automatic headlamps, heated side mirrors, rear spoiler, height adjustable seat, USB and aux inputs, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Wireless Charging.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
With such a high value, this Kia Sorento is certainly worth considering for your next luxury family SUV. This 2020 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2020 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers responsive handling, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sorento's trim level is EX. This EX Sorento adds some amazing features like leather seating, a large sunroof, memory driver seat, UVO smartphone connectivity, blind spot detection, dual zone automatic climate control, and fog lamps. You will also get the standard features from the LX+ trim, such as wireless charging, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, leather accents, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 7 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry, and obstacle detection. Other features include aluminum wheels, automatic headlamps, heated side mirrors, rear spoiler, height adjustable seat, USB and aux inputs, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Wireless Charging.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
WIRELESS CHARGING
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
10-Way Driver Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power and height-adjustable driver seat, driver memory seat setting and power passenger seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/60R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,550 kgs (5,622 lbs)
Axle Ratio: 3.510
Engine: 3.3L GDI V6 -inc: Dual Over-Head Cam (DOHC) and Dual Cam Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio w/rearview camera, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, USB input ports and steering wheel audio controls
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Forward Collision Avoidance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, AWD, SUNROOF, 3.6 V6, NAV, 20" WEELS 32,782 KM $52,500 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson - $155 B/W 73,341 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats 153,489 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2020 Kia Sorento