2020 Land Rover Discovery

$71,998 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 5 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 8689475

8689475 Stock #: 22-0096A

22-0096A VIN: SALRU2RV1L2418896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-0096A

Mileage 21,523 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Aluminum spare wheel rim Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Metal-look grille Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Additional Features 4 door Navigation Glass Sunroof Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio 50-50 Third Row Seat Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Power Folding Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Wheel Diameter: 20 Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Wheel Width: 8.5 Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control Total Number of Speakers: 11 Intercooled Supercharger Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 991 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.8 L/100 km 3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 2,000 mm Black aluminum rims Rear Leg Room: 954 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km Dual rear air conditioning zones Power child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg Wheelbase: 2,922 mm Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian Rear Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate InControl PROTECT Fuel Capacity: 89 L Curb weight: 2,148 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Max cargo capacity: 2,406 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start 1 USB port LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation 3rd Row Leg Room : 850 mm Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required) Overall Length : 4,956 mm Overall Height : 1,909 mm Front Leg Room : 993 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,200 mm Exterior Parking Camera : Park Assist (360 Parallel + Perpendicular Parking) automated Forward Collision Mitigation : Emergency Braking Rear Collision Warning : Rear Traffic Monitor Park Assist (360 Parallel + Perpendicular Parking) automated reverse sensing system

