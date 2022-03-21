$71,998+ tax & licensing
$71,998
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Land Rover Discovery
Landmark - Navigation
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
21,523KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-0096A
- Mileage 21,523 KM
Vehicle Description
This attractive and curvaceous Land Rover Discovery is winning peoples attractions as a modern and all around capable SUV that has mastered both road and trail. This 2020 Land Rover Discovery is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Land Rover Discovery is a quantum leap forward in SUV design. A radical and sharply focused approach to embodying Land Rovers vision of the most versatile and capable SUV. This Discovery combines the flexibility of a beautifully crafted full-size interior, packed full of ingenious design details, with dramatic proportions, clean modern lines, and a dynamic silhouette. Wherever you want to go, whoever you want to take, this Discovery is every vehicle youll ever need. This low mileage SUV has just 21,523 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Discovery's trim level is Landmark. This Land Rover Discovery Landmark AWD lets you enjoy in the finer things in life while being seated on a luxurious and highly capable SUV that sets the benchmark for its competitors. Options include elegant aluminum wheels, a fixed glass first row sunroof and a power second row sunroof with a power sunshade, auto dimming side mirrors with power heating and turn signals, front and rear fog lamps, fully automatic projector beam headlamps, a powerful Land Rover sound system with 10 speakers and Bluetooth connectivity, an integrated navigation system with voice activation, 12 way power adjustable heated front bucket seats, a heated leather and aluminum steering wheel, perforated grained leather seat trim, an auto dimming rear view mirror, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, cruise control, push button start, front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $436.07 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Metal-look grille
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
4 door
Navigation
Glass Sunroof
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
50-50 Third Row Seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Wheel Width: 8.5
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Intercooled Supercharger
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.8 L/100 km
3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 2,000 mm
Black aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 954 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km
Dual rear air conditioning zones
Power child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg
Wheelbase: 2,922 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
InControl PROTECT
Fuel Capacity: 89 L
Curb weight: 2,148 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Max cargo capacity: 2,406 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
1 USB port
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
3rd Row Leg Room : 850 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)
Overall Length : 4,956 mm
Overall Height : 1,909 mm
Front Leg Room : 993 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,200 mm
Exterior Parking Camera : Park Assist (360 Parallel + Perpendicular Parking) automated
Forward Collision Mitigation : Emergency Braking
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Traffic Monitor
Park Assist (360 Parallel + Perpendicular Parking) automated reverse sensing system
