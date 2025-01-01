$43,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC Coupe - Sunroof
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC Coupe - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$43,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,201KM
VIN W1N0J8EB9LF818357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist, Active Brake Assist!
A ton of options and amazing standard features make this impressive GLC stand out in the crowd. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This low mileage SUV has just 50,201 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLC's trim level is 300 4MATIC Coupe. This GLC coupe combines the sleeker styling of a coupe with the utility of an SUV. For safety and style privacy glass, LED lighting, PRE-SAFE technology that readies your cabin for impending collisions, one touch calling, a rear view camera, rain sensing windshield wipers, and active assistance with braking, attention, crosswind, trailer stability, high beams, and blind spots make sure your drive is easy, quiet, and cool while a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel with cruise and audio control, roof rails, sunroof, power front seats with memory, heated front seats, power folding rear seats, dual zone automatic climate control, Mercedes me connect with app enabled remote start, power liftgate, power folding heated side mirrors, brake hold feature, and a 7 inch color display with 6 speakers, SiriusXM, dual USBs, Bluetooth streaming, HD radio, and in dash SD card reader make sure the drive is comfortable and connected. Your driving experience is powered by a turbocharged motor with an ECO start/stop function, shift paddles, 4 wheel independent suspension with adaptive damping, and torque vectoring sport brakes. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist, Active Brake Assist, Pre Collision Safety, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $307.58 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
A ton of options and amazing standard features make this impressive GLC stand out in the crowd. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This low mileage SUV has just 50,201 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLC's trim level is 300 4MATIC Coupe. This GLC coupe combines the sleeker styling of a coupe with the utility of an SUV. For safety and style privacy glass, LED lighting, PRE-SAFE technology that readies your cabin for impending collisions, one touch calling, a rear view camera, rain sensing windshield wipers, and active assistance with braking, attention, crosswind, trailer stability, high beams, and blind spots make sure your drive is easy, quiet, and cool while a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel with cruise and audio control, roof rails, sunroof, power front seats with memory, heated front seats, power folding rear seats, dual zone automatic climate control, Mercedes me connect with app enabled remote start, power liftgate, power folding heated side mirrors, brake hold feature, and a 7 inch color display with 6 speakers, SiriusXM, dual USBs, Bluetooth streaming, HD radio, and in dash SD card reader make sure the drive is comfortable and connected. Your driving experience is powered by a turbocharged motor with an ECO start/stop function, shift paddles, 4 wheel independent suspension with adaptive damping, and torque vectoring sport brakes. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist, Active Brake Assist, Pre Collision Safety, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $307.58 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
POWER FOLDING REAR SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Run flat tires
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Driver knee airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Active Brake Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,400 kg
Rear Leg Room: 945 mm
Front Head Room: 988 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,732 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Curb weight: 1,835 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,400 L
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
5 USB ports
Crosswind assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Pre Collision Safety
ECall Emergency System
Wheelbase: 2,873 mm
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required)
Overall height: 1,602 mm
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Trim
Exterior Entry Lights : Remote activated w/puddle lights
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5T N Line - Sunroof - Heated Seats 60,634 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 2LT, SUNROOF, AUTO, REAR CAMERA, 137,718 KM $7,946 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats 36,757 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$43,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class