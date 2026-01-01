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<b>Durable Steel Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Easy Clean Vinyl and Rubber Flooring</b><br> <br> With a standard rear view camera and a loading capacity of just under 6 cubic meters, this Metris Cargo Van offers a new premium take on cargo hauling vans. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Nepean.<br> <br>With their 2020 Metris Cargo Van, Mercedes has created a European premium cargo hauler that has a high accent on passenger and driver comfort. With a respectable load capacity, well proportioned load doors and a fuel efficiency that will easily surprise you, you dont have to think too much about purchasing a new Metris Cargo Van.<br> <br>This van has 94,167 km. Its Arctic White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Metris Cargo Vans trim level is 126 WB. The Metris Cargo van by Mercedes-Benz has always offered something extra, stepping up and away from other commercial vans. This capable, capacious hauler comes standard with options such as a smooth and versatile 7G-Tronic automatic paired to a powerful turbocharged engine, automatic start stop eco feature, a gross vehicle weight rating of 3005 KGS, ABS, sturdy steel wheels, fully automatic daytime running headlamps, a 5 speaker stereo with iPod interface, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable drivers and passenger seat, remote key-less entry, air conditioning, long-lasting vinyl/rubber cabin flooring, cup-holders, robust fabric seat trim, a rear view camera and much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$229.78</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

94,167 KM

Details Description

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van 126 WB

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14098192

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van 126 WB

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,167KM
VIN W1YV0BEY7L3761672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # P0745
  • Mileage 94,167 KM

Vehicle Description

Durable Steel Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Easy Clean Vinyl and Rubber Flooring

With a standard rear view camera and a loading capacity of just under 6 cubic meters, this Metris Cargo Van offers a new premium take on cargo hauling vans. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

With their 2020 Metris Cargo Van, Mercedes has created a European premium cargo hauler that has a high accent on passenger and driver comfort. With a respectable load capacity, well proportioned load doors and a fuel efficiency that will easily surprise you, you don't have to think too much about purchasing a new Metris Cargo Van.

This van has 94,167 km. It's Arctic White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Metris Cargo Van's trim level is 126 WB. The Metris Cargo van by Mercedes-Benz has always offered something extra, stepping up and away from other commercial vans. This capable, capacious hauler comes standard with options such as a smooth and versatile 7G-Tronic automatic paired to a powerful turbocharged engine, automatic start stop eco feature, a gross vehicle weight rating of 3005 KGS, ABS, sturdy steel wheels, fully automatic daytime running headlamps, a 5 speaker stereo with iPod interface, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable drivers and passenger seat, remote key-less entry, air conditioning, long-lasting vinyl/rubber cabin flooring, cup-holders, robust fabric seat trim, a rear view camera and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $229.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-3331

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$30,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris