2020 MINI 5 Door
Cooper - Premium Audio - Low Mileage
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
11,578KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794946
- Stock #: P0076
- VIN: WMWXU7C09L2L95986
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0076
- Mileage 11,578 KM
Vehicle Description
With sporty enhancements including a more muscular stance, a more aerodynamic profile, and an array of striking accents, the MINI Cooper is sportier and more refined than ever before. This 2020 MINI 5 Door is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
From the moment you take that first corner, you will realize that the 2020 MINI Cooper is about one thing: Making driving fun again! It has a wide track and short overhangs, with a tightly-tuned suspension to deliver impeccably precise handling - all bolstered by a sporty engine that is faster, feistier, and more fuel-efficient than ever. Stepping inside the MINI Cooper, you'll discover its premium cabin, outfitted with sophisticated surface finishes, modern design details, futuristic cockpit technology, and a lot more space than you would expect from such a compact package. This low mileage hatchback has just 11,578 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 134HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 5 Door's trim level is Cooper. With four door versatility and its iconic British style, this exciting MINI Cooper 5 door comes very well equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, comfortable seats, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio and wireless streaming audio, remote keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, park distance control rear sensors paired with a rear view camera and with 2 extra doors, offers a little more space for passengers and cargo. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 17 Inch Cosmos Spoke Black Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Premier+ Package, Sport Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $209.40 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Sport Seats
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leatherette shift knob trim
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 6.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Run flat tires
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Overall height: 1,425 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Rear Leg Room: 820 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,727 mm
Fuel Capacity: 44 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,730 kg
Curb weight: 1,302 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,152 L
Wheelbase: 2,567 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,301 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,261 mm
Overall Length: 3,998 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
MINI Connected
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
MINI Intelligent Emergency Call
17 inch Cosmos Spoke Black Aluminum Wheels
Premier+ Package
Park Distance Control rear reverse sensing system
