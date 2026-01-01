$27,987+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Forester
Premier - Navigation - Sunroof
2020 Subaru Forester
Premier - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$27,987
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,363KM
VIN JF2SKEXCXLH442887
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0148A
- Mileage 56,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!
Behind the wheel of a 2020 Subaru Forester, you'll find possibilities everywhere. This 2020 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2020 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to provide new comfort, technology, and connectivity while sacrificing none of the capability, versatility, and agility you expect from the iconic Forester name. With new technologies like X-Mode and SI-Drive, the 2020 Subaru Forester is now more ready than ever for those rugged mountain passes, while the comfort and infotainment technology keeps you connected and comfortable for the daily drives. This low mileage SUV has just 56,363 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Forester's trim level is Premier. This premium, chromed out SUV has an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, steering wheel controlled audio, and a premium sound system. It also has a sunroof, steering responsive automatic headlights, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, power memory seats, and a power tailgate. For unmatched safety, this SUV is equipped with Subaru's patented DriverFocus distraction mitigation system, SRVD, and EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.91 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Power Tailgate
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P225/55R18 All-Season
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" x 7" 5-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: High-gloss dark metallic finish
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
9 SPEAKERS
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
576w Regular Amplifier
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.700 Axle Ratio
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 2,223 kgs (4,900 lbs)
63 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder DI -inc: Horizontally opposed, electronic throttle control, active valve control system and SI-drive
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Chrome Exterior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
STARLINK
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
2020 Subaru Forester