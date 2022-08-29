$35,498+ tax & licensing
$35,498
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2020 Subaru Outback
2020 Subaru Outback
Touring - Sunroof - Android Auto
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$35,498
+ taxes & licensing
55,924KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9281782
- Stock #: P0156
- VIN: 4S4BTDDC7L3111784
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0156
- Mileage 55,924 KM
Versatility, comfort, style, and capability combine to make the 2020 Subaru Outback the perfect choice for the weekend warrior in all of us. This 2020 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2020 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2020 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 55,924 kms. It's ice silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Outback's trim level is Touring. This Outback Touring upgrades to an 11.6 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. Rounding out the Touring trim is a sunroof, power liftgate, dual zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, and aluminum wheels. For uncompromising safety this Outback Touring also comes with EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $231.23 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 958 mm
Wheelbase: 2,745 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,457 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Overall Width: 1,897 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Front Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Curb weight: 1,676 kg
Lane Keep Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
STARLINK
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Collision Mitigation
Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Rear Leg Room: 1,004 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,144 L
Overall Length: 4,860 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,393 mm
Overall Height : 1,687 mm
